Specifications for the 2014 Volvo Xc70 D5 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volvo Xc70 D5 Luxury Bz My15 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1614 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2815 mm
|Height
|1601 mm
|Length
|4838 mm
|Width
|1861 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1890 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|158 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Bz715681123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Over-Fender Flares
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $4,175
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $4,175
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Combination Pack - $9,990
- Family Pack - $7,375
- Lifestyle Pack - $6,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,175
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $1,350
- Premium Sound System - $975
- Xenon Headlights - $2,225