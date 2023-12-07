WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Xc70
  4. T6 Luxury

2014 Volvo Xc70 T6 Luxury Bz My15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2014 Volvo Xc70 T6 Luxury Bz My15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Volvo Xc70 T6 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo Xc70 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1614 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2815 mm
Height 1601 mm
Length 4838 mm
Width 1861 mm
Kerb Weight 1870 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2410 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 259 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 259 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R18
Rear Tyre 235/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Bz985681123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Sweden