WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Xc90
  4. 3.2 Executive

2014 Volvo Xc90 3.2 Executive My13 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2014 Volvo Xc90 3.2 Executive My13 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Volvo Xc90 3.2 Executive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo Xc90 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1624 mm
Ground Clearance 218 mm
Wheelbase 2857 mm
Height 1784 mm
Length 4807 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 2184 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 596 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 269 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 269 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Cz985671123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs

Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,800
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $98,500
Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $106,300
Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $128,990
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,990
Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $108,990