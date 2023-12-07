Specifications for the 2014 Volvo Xc90 D5 Executive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volvo Xc90 D5 Executive My13 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1624 mm
|Ground Clearance
|218 mm
|Wheelbase
|2857 mm
|Height
|1784 mm
|Length
|4807 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2069 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|253 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|253 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|136 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Cm714661123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim Special
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Rear Air Conditioning - $800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Combination Pack - $8,500
- Family Pack - $7,375
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,175
- Teknik Pack - $4,500
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990