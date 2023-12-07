WhichCar
2015 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Progression 1.4 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2015 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Progression 1.4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2634 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4351 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1290 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 121 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 121 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar94000012345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy