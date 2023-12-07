Specifications for the 2015 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Progression 1.4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Progression 1.4 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2634 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4351 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1290 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|121 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|121 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar94000012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $995