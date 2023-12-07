Specifications for the 2015 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde Launch Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde Launch Ed My15 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2634 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4351 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1299 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|162 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar94000012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Performance Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $995