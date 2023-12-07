WhichCar
2015 Alfa Romeo Mito Series 2 0.9L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2015 Alfa Romeo Mito Series 2 0.9L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2015 Alfa Romeo Mito Series 2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1481 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2511 mm
Height 1453 mm
Length 4063 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1127 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 99 g/km
Green House 9
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.2 L/100km
CO2 Extra 89 g/km
CO2 Urban 115 g/km
CO2 Combined 99 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 145 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut, Trailing Arm
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Zar95500012345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy