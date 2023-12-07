WhichCar
2015 Aston Martin Db9 My15 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2015 Aston Martin Db9 My15 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Touchtroni
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Aston Martin Db9 My15. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1280 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1905 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 333 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 333 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 380 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R20
Rear Tyre 295/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Scffcaam3Dga01234
Country Manufactured Great Britain