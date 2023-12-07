Specifications for the 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster My16 4.7L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1568 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1562 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1255 mm
|Length
|4382 mm
|Width
|1866 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1695 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1890 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|315 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|315 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7300
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|313 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfeabbk1Bgd00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Top
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System