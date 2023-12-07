Specifications for the 2015 Audi A1 Sportback 1.8 TFSI S Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A1 Sportback 1.8 TFSI S Line 8X My16 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1463 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1457 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2457 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|3965 mm
|Width
|1746 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1280 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1705 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|130 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|130 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/40 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Xxcb000011
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active High Beam Control - $250
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $600
- Heated Front Seats - $500
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $800
- Leather Upholstery - $2,650
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Parking Distance Control Front - $600
- Protective Glazing - $700
- Power Sunroof - $1,850
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $2,990
- Premium Sound System - $1,450
Current Audi A1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|30 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|35 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$39,200
|40 TFSI S Line 5D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,800
|30 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,100
|35 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$38,000
|40 TFSI S Line 5D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$49,300