Specifications for the 2015 Audi A3 1.4 TFSI Attraction Cod. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A3 1.4 TFSI Attraction Cod 8V My15 1.4L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1526 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1409 mm
|Length
|4421 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1380 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|114 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vze1000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
Optional Extras
- Comfort Pack - $1,990
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- LED Headlights - $2,950
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Styling Pack - $2,000
- Teknik Pack - $2,650
