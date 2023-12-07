WhichCar
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Ambition 8V My16 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Ambition 8V My16 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Ambition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1409 mm
Length 4421 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 1430 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1930 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 133 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 133 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Vze1000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

