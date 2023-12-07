Specifications for the 2015 Audi A3 S/Back 1.4 TFSI Attraction Cod. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A3 S/Back 1.4 TFSI Attraction Cod 8V My16 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1544 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1477 mm
|Length
|4310 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1235 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1795 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|109 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|109 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vxca123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,150
- Comfort Pack - $2,200
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Fog Lights - Front - $400
- Inlays - $400
- LED Headlights - $2,950
- Leather Upholstery - $1,350
- Metallic Paint - $1,050
- Power Sunroof - $1,950
- Roof Rails - $600
- Rear Privacy Glass - $700
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility - $400
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $500
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Styling Pack - $2,000
- Teknik Pack - $2,900
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100