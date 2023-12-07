Specifications for the 2015 Audi A4 1.8 TFSI Avant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A4 1.8 TFSI Avant B8 (8K) My15 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Multitronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1564 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2808 mm
|Height
|1436 mm
|Length
|4699 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1530 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8K#9%123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,150
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,600
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,400
- Comfort Pack - $3,300
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,900
- Exclusive Pack - $5,100
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,250
- Lane Change Warning - $1,100
- Leather Trim Special - $3,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,650
- Parking Distance Control Front - $900
- Power front seats - $1,900
- Power Sunroof - $2,250
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers - $500
- Reversing Camera - $1,650
- Satellite Navigation - $3,450
- S Line Pack - $3,800
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $7,800
- Sport Seats - $1,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,900
- Sports Suspension - $600
- Teknik Pack - $5,300
- Television - $2,100
- Ventilated Front Seats - $4,300
- Xenon Headlights - $2,100
Current Audi A4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$66,300
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$74,811
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$76,734
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$77,869
|Avant 45 TFSI Quattro Dyn Blck 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,369
|Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,169
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,000
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$83,200
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$85,700
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,300
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$79,900
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$82,300
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,900