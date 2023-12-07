Specifications for the 2015 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Avant Sline Sportplus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Avant Sline Sportplus My16 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1564 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2808 mm
|Height
|1436 mm
|Length
|4699 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8K#9%123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $2,400
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,600
- Adaptive Headlights - $800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,100
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $750
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,690
- Lane Change Warning - $1,100
- Leather Upholstery - $2,100
- Metallic Paint - $1,650
- Power Sunroof - $2,250
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $3,640
- Premium Sound System - $1,400
- Sports Suspension - $600
- Television - $2,100
Current Audi A4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$66,300
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$74,811
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$76,734
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$77,869
|Avant 45 TFSI Quattro Dyn Blck 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,369
|Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,169
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,000
