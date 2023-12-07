WhichCar
2015 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro Le B8 (8K) My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro Le B8 (8K) My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 154 mm
Wheelbase 2805 mm
Height 1495 mm
Length 4721 mm
Width 1841 mm
Kerb Weight 1705 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 495 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
VIN Number Wauzzz8Kxda000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

