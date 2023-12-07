Specifications for the 2015 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8T My15 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1372 mm
|Length
|4626 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|155 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,800
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,600
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,800
- Exclusive Pack - $3,800
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Lane Change Warning - $1,300
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,200
- Leather Trim Special - $1,600
- Metallic Paint - $1,695
- Power front seat Driver/memory - $1,250
- Power Sunroof - $2,250
- Reversing Camera - $1,900
- S Line Pack - $3,750
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $7,900
- Sport Seats - $800
- Premium Sound System - $1,600
- Sports Suspension - $700
- Television - $2,300
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,700
