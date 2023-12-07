Specifications for the 2015 Audi A6 2.8 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A6 2.8 Fsi Quattro 4Gl My14 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2921 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4927 mm
|Width
|1874 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $960
- Air Suspension - $4,160
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,650
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,390
- Comfort Seats Front - $2,660
- Head Up Display - $2,950
- Lane Change Warning - $1,600
- LED Headlights - $3,350
- Metallic Paint - $2,280
- Night View Assist - $4,270
- Power Door Closing - $1,260
- Protective Glazing - $960
- Power Tailgate - $1,100
- Sports pack - $6,950
- Sport Seats - $1,360
- Premium Sound System - $1,950
- Sports Suspension - $830
- Teknik Pack - $3,000
- Television - $2,300
