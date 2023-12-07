Specifications for the 2015 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro 4H My15 4.2L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1648 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1639 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2992 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|5137 mm
|Width
|1949 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1835 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2525 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|194 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|194 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|283 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Hzan123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $3,550
- Audi Design Pack - $25,950
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Comfort Seats Rear - $9,500
- Heated Rear Seats - $2,350
- Leather Trim - $2,700
- Leather Trim Special - $5,700
- Leather Extended Coverage - $20,200
- Night View Assist - $5,970
- Protective Glazing - $4,390
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $9,900
- Premium Sound System - $14,500
- Sports Suspension - $2,250
Current Audi A8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$201,375
|L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$221,375