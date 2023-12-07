Specifications for the 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi A8 L 3.0 TDI Quattro 4H My16 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1648 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1639 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|3122 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|5267 mm
|Width
|1949 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Hzan123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $3,550
- Audi Design Pack - $27,400
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,000
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,500
- Comfort Seats Rear - $9,500
- Heated Rear Seats - $2,350
- Head Up Display - $3,770
- Limited Slip Differential - $3,150
- Leather Trim - $2,700
- Leather Trim Special - $5,700
- Leather Extended Coverage - $20,200
- Night View Assist - $5,970
- Protective Glazing - $4,390
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $9,900
- Premium Sound System - $14,500
- Television - $3,470
Current Audi A8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$201,375
|L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$221,375