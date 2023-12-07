Specifications for the 2015 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro 4M 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1679 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1691 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2994 mm
|Height
|1741 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|1968 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2060 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|880 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4M5Gd000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Four Wheel Steer - $2,775
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,950
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- Air Suspension - $4,950
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,300
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,950
- Comfort Seats Front - $6,700
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,075
- Heated Front Seats - $950
- Head Up Display - $3,400
- LED Headlights - $2,800
- Metallic Paint - $2,400
- Night View Assist - $5,100
- Power Door Closing - $1,550
- Protective Glazing - $1,100
- Power Sunroof - $4,250
- S Line Pack - $7,460
- S-Line Pack 2 - $10,085
- S-Line Pack 3 - $10,085
- Sport Seats - $2,300
- Sound System with 19 Speakers - $2,775
- Premium Sound System - $14,850
- Tow Pack - $1,900
- Television - $2,770
- Ventilated Front Seats - $3,590
Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$117,169
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$108,469
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,869
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,969
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,400
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,200
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,000
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$106,500
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,500
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400