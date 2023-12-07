WhichCar
2015 Audi Rs 7 S/B Performance 4.0 TFSI Qtro 4G My16 4.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2015 Audi Rs 7 S/B Performance 4.0 TFSI Qtro 4G My16 4.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Audi Rs 7 S/B Performance 4.0 TFSI Qtro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2914 mm
Height 1408 mm
Length 4980 mm
Width 1911 mm
Kerb Weight 1945 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 221 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
CO2 Extra 173 g/km
CO2 Urban 311 g/km
CO2 Combined 221 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 412 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/30 R21
Rear Tyre 275/30 R21
Front Rim Size 9X21
Rear Rim Size 9X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gzen000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

