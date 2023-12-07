WhichCar
2015 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8V My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2015 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8V My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2015 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1543 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2631 mm
Height 1402 mm
Length 4469 mm
Width 1796 mm
Kerb Weight 1450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5100
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Vze0000111
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S3 pricing and specs

2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $77,500
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $75,400
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $71,300
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $72,800