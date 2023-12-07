WhichCar
2015 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro 8T My15 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2015 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro 8T My15 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 104 mm
Wheelbase 2751 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1880 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Wauzzz8Fxan123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S5 pricing and specs

3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $111,669
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $126,369
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $135,600
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $120,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $120,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $130,200
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $115,500
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $115,500