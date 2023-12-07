Specifications for the 2015 Audi S7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi S7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Le 4G My14 4.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2914 mm
|Height
|1408 mm
|Length
|4980 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1945 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2555 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|225 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|225 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|309 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbx123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,300
Current Audi S7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,969
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$176,600
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$154,500