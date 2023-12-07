WhichCar
2015 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8J My14 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2015 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8J My14 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1363 mm
Length 4178 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1315 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 172 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4300
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Truzzz8Jx81123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

