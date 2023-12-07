Specifications for the 2015 BMW 1 20I Urban Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW 1 20I Urban Line F20 Lci 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1521 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1556 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4324 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1315 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|115 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|176 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|137 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1A320%0E000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $670
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,690
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $650
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,310
- Comfort Pack - $2,100
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $385
- Innovation Pack - $3,150
- LED Headlights - $1,050
- Metallic Paint - $1,140
- M Sport Package II - $1,200
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $300
- Protective Glazing - $510
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Sport Seats - $1,000
- Sound System with 7 Speakers - $540
- Premium Sound System - $1,190
- Sports Suspension - $600
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $420
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $2,300
