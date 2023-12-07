WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 1
  4. 23D

2015 BMW 1 23D E88 My13 Update 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible

2015 BMW 1 23D E88 My13 Update 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 BMW 1 23D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 1 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1513 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4360 mm
Width 1748 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 740 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 198 g/km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaup120%0Vh01234
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 1 pricing and specs

28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $59,700
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $52,900
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $73,900
28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $61,900
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $54,800
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $76,600