Specifications for the 2015 BMW 2 M235I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW 2 M235I F23 My16 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE BMW 2 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1516 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1413 mm
|Length
|4432 mm
|Width
|1774 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1570 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|240 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1M120%0V000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Aluminium Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Top
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rollover Protection System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Comfort Pack - $2,470
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,485
- Park Assist - $600
- Premium Sound System - $850
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $1,560
Current BMW 2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$66,700
|18I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$59,900
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,900
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$72,100
|M235I Xdrive Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$80,900
|M240I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$93,100
|20I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$68,800
|18I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,100
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$65,200
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$74,300
|M235I Xdrive Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$83,800
|M240I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$96,000