Specifications for the 2015 BMW 3 28I Touring Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW 3 28I Touring Sport Line F31 My15 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1429 mm
|Length
|4624 mm
|Width
|1811 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2035 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba3G720%0F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Welcome Lights
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Headlights - $940
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,100
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- M Sport Package II - $5,000
- Park Assist - $675
- Power Sunroof - $3,000
- Sound System with 16 Speakers - $1,900
- Sound System with 9 Speakers - $1,300
Current BMW 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$77,000
|30I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,900
|M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd
|$102,000
|30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,800
|30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,800
|20I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,700
|M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd
|$106,200
|30I Sport Collection 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$82,045
|30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$98,700
|30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$98,700
|30I Sport Collection 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$78,800