2015 BMW 4 20I Gran Coupe Modern Line F36 My15 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe

2015 BMW 4 20I Gran Coupe Modern Line F36 My15 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 BMW 4 20I Gran Coupe Modern Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1588 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1389 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1440 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2065 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 695 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 625 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 142 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 142 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba4A120%0D000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

