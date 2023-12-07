Specifications for the 2015 BMW 4 20I Gran Coupe Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW 4 20I Gran Coupe Sport Line F36 My15 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1588 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1389 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2065 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|625 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba4A120%0D000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Welcome Lights
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,200
- Adaptive Headlights - $940
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,650
- Comfort Access System - $1,100
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $1,600
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $500
- Driver Assist Pack - $900
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Heated Rear Seats - $850
- Head Up Display - $1,700
- Lane Change Warning - $1,000
- LED Headlights - $3,300
- Leather Extended Coverage - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- M Sport Package II - $4,200
- Metallic Paint Special - $3,600
- Park Assist - $675
- Performance Brake Package - $1,400
- Power Sunroof - $2,920
- Surround Camera System - $1,300
- Sound System with 9 Speakers - $700
- Premium Sound System - $1,900
- Sports Suspension - $800
- Television - $2,250
