Specifications for the 2015 BMW 7 30D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW 7 30D F01 My15 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1611 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|3070 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|5072 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|148 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|148 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|560 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbayc220%0Cu34567
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Air Suspension
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $3,600
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,100
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,700
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,200
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $4,400
- Dynamic Drive - $5,250
- Heated Rear Seats - $1,200
- Leather Trim Special - $6,900
- M Sport Package II - $10,000
- Night View Assist - $4,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,200
- Premium Sound System - $2,600
