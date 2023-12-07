WhichCar
2015 BMW 7 50Li F02 My15 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2015 BMW 7 50Li F02 My15 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2015 BMW 7 50Li. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1611 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 3210 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 5212 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1980 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2610 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 330 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 275/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaye820%0Ck12345
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 7 pricing and specs

40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $248,300
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $236,100
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $272,900