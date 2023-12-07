Specifications for the 2015 BMW M3 F80 Lci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW M3 F80 Lci 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1603 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2812 mm
|Height
|1424 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|194 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|194 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1850
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|317 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs3C920%0J000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- Metallic Paint Special - $3,600
- Park Assist - $675
- Performance Brake Package - $15,000
- Television - $2,250
