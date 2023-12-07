WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. M5
  4. Nighthawk

2015 BMW M5 Nighthawk F10 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2015 BMW M5 Nighthawk F10 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2015 BMW M5 Nighthawk. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW M5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1627 mm
Tracking Rear 1582 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2964 mm
Height 1456 mm
Length 4910 mm
Width 1891 mm
Kerb Weight 1870 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2410 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 232 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 232 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 680 Nm
Makimum Power 423 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R20
Rear Tyre 295/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 10X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbsfv92%0C5000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M5 pricing and specs

Competition Lci 4D Sedan 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $239,400
Competition Lci 4D Sedan 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $273,600