Specifications for the 2015 BMW M5 Nighthawk. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW M5 Nighthawk F10 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1627 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1582 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2964 mm
|Height
|1456 mm
|Length
|4910 mm
|Width
|1891 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2410 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|232 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|232 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|680 Nm
|Makimum Power
|423 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbsfv92%0C5000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- City Safety
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Metallic Paint Special
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $24,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Night View Assist - $4,000
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,700
