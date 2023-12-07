WhichCar
2015 BMW M6 F13 4.4L Petrol 2D Coupe

2015 BMW M6 F13 4.4L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 BMW M6 F13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1631 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2851 mm
Height 1374 mm
Length 4898 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2350 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 232 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 232 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 680 Nm
Makimum Power 412 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R20
Rear Tyre 265/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbslx920%0C123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany