Specifications for the 2015 BMW X5 Xdrive 40D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW X5 Xdrive 40D F15 My15 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1762 mm
|Length
|4886 mm
|Width
|1938 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2110 kg
|Gcm
|5520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2820 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|189 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbks620%00C000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,300
- Adaptive Damping Control - $3,200
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,100
- Comfort Seats Rear - $900
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,400
- Dynamic Drive - $2,600
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- LED Headlights - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Package II - $4,500
- Metallic Paint Special - $4,000
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Power Door Closing - $900
- Pure Excellence Pack - $3,700
- Pure Experience Pack - $3,700
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunroof - $3,700
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,400
- Premium Sound System - $10,200
- Side Steps - $850
- Third Row Seats - $4,600
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
Current BMW X5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$168,600
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$235,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$135,400
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$146,200
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$172,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$138,900
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$149,900