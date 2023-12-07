Specifications for the 2015 Caterham Seven Csr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Caterham Seven Csr 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1446 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1446 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2305 mm
|Height
|1120 mm
|Length
|3360 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|625 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|185 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7200
|Torque RPM
|6000
|Maxiumum Torque
|177 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R15
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|5000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|10 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sdkrdfrd3##123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Sports Bar
Optional Extras
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - $100
- Limited Slip Differential - $3,500
- Leather Trim - $1,430
- Rollover Protection System - $800
- Start/Stop Button - $170
- Tonneau Cover - $500
Current Caterham Seven pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$64,700
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$99,500
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$98,600
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$52,400
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$56,800
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$59,800
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$62,100
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$80,500
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$87,400
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$92,000
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$95,400
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$79,800
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$86,600
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$91,200
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$94,600
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$74,800
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$115,000
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$114,000