2015 Chrysler 300 C My16 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2015 Chrysler 300 C My16 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2015 Chrysler 300 C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1623 mm
Tracking Rear 1641 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 3052 mm
Height 1488 mm
Length 5066 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1838 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2359 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1720 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72.3 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6350
Torque RPM 4650
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 2C3Ccatg2Ch000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Chrysler 300 pricing and specs

C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $53,000
Srt Core 4D Sedan 6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $63,400
Srt 4D Sedan 6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $68,500
C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $43,900
C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $47,800