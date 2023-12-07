Specifications for the 2015 Chrysler 300 Srt8 Core Satin Vapour. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Chrysler 300 Srt8 Core Satin Vapour 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|3052 mm
|Height
|1478 mm
|Length
|5089 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2012 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2427 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72.3 L
|Air Pollution
|7
|CO2 Emissions
|303 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|303 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|4150
|Maxiumum Torque
|631 Nm
|Makimum Power
|347 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|2C3Ccawj2Ch000011
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Current Chrysler 300 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,000
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$63,400
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$68,500
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,900
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,800
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$52,500
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$57,200
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,700
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$61,800
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,550
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$72,450
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$78,250