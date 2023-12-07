Specifications for the 2015 Chrysler Grand Voyager Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Chrysler Grand Voyager Limited Rt My13 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1651 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|3078 mm
|Height
|1750 mm
|Length
|5143 mm
|Width
|1954 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2775 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|247 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|247 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Self Levelling, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|20 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1A8&Th4%#@B123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sliding Doors
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System