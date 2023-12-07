WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. C3
  4. Seduction 1.2

2015 Citroen C3 Seduction 1.2 A5 My14 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2015 Citroen C3 Seduction 1.2 A5 My14 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2015 Citroen C3 Seduction 1.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen C3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1467 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2466 mm
Height 1524 mm
Length 3941 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1050 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1511 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 520 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 104 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.5 L/100km
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 90 g/km
CO2 Combined 104 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 118 Nm
Makimum Power 60 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf7Schmz0&W123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France

Current Citroen C3 pricing and specs

Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,700
Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $29,800
Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $32,267