Specifications for the 2015 Citroen C3 Seduction 1.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Citroen C3 Seduction 1.2 A5 My14 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1467 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2466 mm
|Height
|1524 mm
|Length
|3941 mm
|Width
|1728 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1050 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1511 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|520 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|104 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|128 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|90 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|104 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|118 Nm
|Makimum Power
|60 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf7Schmz0&W123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Trim
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wheel Covers - Set of Four
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
Current Citroen C3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,700
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,800
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$32,267