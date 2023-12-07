Specifications for the 2015 Citroen C4 Picasso Exclusive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Citroen C4 Picasso Exclusive My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1581 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2785 mm
|Height
|1644 mm
|Length
|4428 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|685 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|130 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|130 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Hydraulic Self Levelling, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf73D5Gztxj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,500
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,000
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $2,500
- Leather Upholstery - $5,000
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Power Tailgate - $1,000