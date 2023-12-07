WhichCar
2015 Citroen C4 Picasso Exclusive Safari My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Citroen C4 Picasso Exclusive Safari My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2015 Citroen C4 Picasso Exclusive Safari. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1581 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2785 mm
Height 1644 mm
Length 4428 mm
Width 1826 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1930 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 685 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 130 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 130 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R17
Rear Tyre 205/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Hydraulic Self Levelling, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf73D5Gztxj123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured France