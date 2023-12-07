Specifications for the 2015 Citroen Ds5 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Citroen Ds5 Dsport My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2727 mm
|Height
|1504 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1817 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1495 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2035 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Kf5Fva&S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Analogue Clock
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Premium Sound System - $1,000