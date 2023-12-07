WhichCar
2015 Citroen Ds5 Dsport My16 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2015 Citroen Ds5 Dsport My16 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Citroen Ds5 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1609 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2727 mm
Height 1539 mm
Length 4530 mm
Width 1871 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2125 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
CO2 Emissions 116 g/km
Fuel Economy City 4.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 116 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Vf7Kfahwt*S000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France