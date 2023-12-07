Specifications for the 2015 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Exclusive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Exclusive B7 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1581 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1644 mm
|Length
|4597 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|117 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|117 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf73Aahxt&J000011
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System