Specifications for the 2015 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Intensive 110 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Intensive 110 Hdi B7 My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1573 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1644 mm
|Length
|4597 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|117 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|117 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf73Aahxt&J000011
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,000
- Power Tailgate - $1,000
- Sunroof - $1,000