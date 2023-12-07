Specifications for the 2015 Fiat 500 Lounge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Fiat 500 Lounge My14 0.9L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1414 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|3546 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|90 g/km
|Green House
|9
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|3.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|90 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $1,450
- Metallic Paint - $850
- Power Sunroof - $1,950
Current Fiat 500 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Dolcevita 3D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,300
|Dolcevita 3D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,220